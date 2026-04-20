ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW is Belpointe Asset Management LLC's Largest Position

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 396.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,002 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 673,175 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 4.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $129,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 52.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 38 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $125.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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