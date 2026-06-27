SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,157 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 145,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.48% of InvenTrust Properties worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,121 shares of the company's stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company's stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 276,474 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $34.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.9%

IVT stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. InvenTrust Properties's payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InvenTrust Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InvenTrust Properties wasn't on the list.

While InvenTrust Properties currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here