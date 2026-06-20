SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.76. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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