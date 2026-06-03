Shepherd Street Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Shepherd Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,022 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Shepherd Street Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,738,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,059,990,000 after buying an additional 1,658,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,684,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $389.33.

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Visa Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $569.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $315.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.87.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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