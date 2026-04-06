Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 639.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,620 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.57.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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