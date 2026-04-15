Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,119 shares of the company's stock after selling 146,569 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock worth $186,647,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,394,724 shares of the company's stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 172,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company's stock worth $141,526,000 after buying an additional 844,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $4,658,788.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,462,706.70. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,838. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprouts Farmers Market, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprouts Farmers Market wasn't on the list.

While Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here