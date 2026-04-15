Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 38,313 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of PPG Industries worth $66,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,593,443,000 after buying an additional 2,521,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,695,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $493,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $183,697,000 after acquiring an additional 733,660 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,263,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $658,391,000 after acquiring an additional 703,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. PPG Industries's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 118,811 shares of company stock worth $15,219,371 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PPG Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.14.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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