Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $203,000 Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,438 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in DaVita were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 19.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of DaVita by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of DaVita by 80.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $158.00 target price on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.80.

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DaVita Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DVA opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $159.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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