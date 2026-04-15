Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $65.63 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Kraft Heinz worth $65,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company's stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,923,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company's stock worth $84,994,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986,084 shares of the company's stock worth $51,717,000 after buying an additional 540,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.07. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.Kraft Heinz's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Kraft Heinz News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Read Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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