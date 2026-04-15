Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413,502 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Invitation Home worth $67,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 24.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 112,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $31.00 target price on Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invitation Home

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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