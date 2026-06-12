Swiss National Bank Has $301.65 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091,900 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 643,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Comcast worth $301,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 170,980 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,227,112 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $96,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,068 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Comcast by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 38,148 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Comcast by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,571 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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