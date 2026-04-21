Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,727 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Sysco were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 53.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Sysco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,310 shares of the company's stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company's stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42,903 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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