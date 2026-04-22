TABR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,858 Bank Of Montreal $BMO

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,858 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 466.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92. Bank Of Montreal has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $154.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank Of Montreal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank Of Montreal

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal NYSE: BMO, commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada's largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO's core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

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