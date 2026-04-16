Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Lbp Am Sa's 9th Largest Position

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,686 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.9% of Lbp Am Sa's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $164,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $375.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.84 and a 52-week high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here