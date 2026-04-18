Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Moran Wealth Management LLC's 4th Largest Position

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,684 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $401.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:TSM opened at $370.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.84 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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