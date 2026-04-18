Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Ninety One North America Inc.'s 9th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,068 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 48,872 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $78,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $370.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.84 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.78 and a 200-day moving average of $321.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 46.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 27.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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