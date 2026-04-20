Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,839 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $370.58 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $354.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.84 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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