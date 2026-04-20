Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 10.6% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $71,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $370.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.84 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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