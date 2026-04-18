Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $370.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.84 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $354.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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