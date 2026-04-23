TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,381 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after selling 29,328 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,929,285 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $145,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in Halliburton by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 134,365 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Halliburton by 12.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,645,526 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $40,480,000 after purchasing an additional 186,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Zephirin Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 171,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $5,985,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,499,455.28. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,044,943.60. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.6%

HAL stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Halliburton's payout ratio is 45.03%.

Key Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on profits and revenues — HAL reported $0.55 EPS (above consensus) and $5.40B revenue; net income rose to $461M, operating margin expanded and the company generated positive free cash flow while repurchasing stock and paying a dividend. This is the primary driver lifting the stock. BusinessWire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat on profits and revenues — HAL reported $0.55 EPS (above consensus) and $5.40B revenue; net income rose to $461M, operating margin expanded and the company generated positive free cash flow while repurchasing stock and paying a dividend. This is the primary driver lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms moved to “buy/overweight” or raised targets (HSBC, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, RBC, TD Cowen, Griffin, Stifel), signaling higher near-term earnings confidence and supporting the rally. Investing.com: Upgrades

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms moved to “buy/overweight” or raised targets (HSBC, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, RBC, TD Cowen, Griffin, Stifel), signaling higher near-term earnings confidence and supporting the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlook — CEO said U.S. oil activity looks to be in the “early innings” of a rebound and a North American drilling ramp-up may be coming; encouraging long-term demand signal but timing remains uncertain for investors. MSN: CEO Comments

Management outlook — CEO said U.S. oil activity looks to be in the “early innings” of a rebound and a North American drilling ramp-up may be coming; encouraging long-term demand signal but timing remains uncertain for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Commercial moves in Venezuela — Halliburton said it’s discussing commercial terms after recent facility visits; potential upside if business resumes but geopolitics and execution risk make near-term impact uncertain. Reuters: Venezuela Talks

Commercial moves in Venezuela — Halliburton said it’s discussing commercial terms after recent facility visits; potential upside if business resumes but geopolitics and execution risk make near-term impact uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Iran conflict cost headwind — management flagged higher costs tied to the Iran war and estimated a Q2 EPS impact of roughly $0.07–$0.09 while keeping 2026 capex at ~$1.1B; this creates near-term earnings uncertainty. Seeking Alpha: Conflict Impact

Iran conflict cost headwind — management flagged higher costs tied to the Iran war and estimated a Q2 EPS impact of roughly $0.07–$0.09 while keeping 2026 capex at ~$1.1B; this creates near-term earnings uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/positioning caution — a few analysts warned the stock’s strong rally increases uncertainty and one boutique firm kept a sell stance; that produced some cautious notes amid otherwise constructive analyst action. Seeking Alpha: Downgrade/Warning

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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