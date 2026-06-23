Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,390 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,030 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 36.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 850 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PANW opened at $286.40 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The business's fifty day moving average is $230.63 and its 200-day moving average is $193.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.75, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,389 shares of company stock valued at $26,122,830. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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