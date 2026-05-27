The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Article Title

Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Positive Sentiment: Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Article Title

Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Article Title

Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Article Title

Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Neutral Sentiment: KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Article Title

KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs agreed to a $500 million settlement in the long-running 1MDB shareholder case. While the settlement clarifies legal exposure, it is a reminder of lingering litigation costs and reputational overhangs that can pressure sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $994.05 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $592.17 and a 12-month high of $1,016.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $900.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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