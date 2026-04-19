Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,800 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE TSM opened at $370.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $390.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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