UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $566.95 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811,345 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 73,715 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $357.77 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $359.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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