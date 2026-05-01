US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,979 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 293,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Target worth $109,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.Target's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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