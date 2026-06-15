USS Investment Management Ltd Has $37.47 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Lam Research were worth $37,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 215,549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $190,490,000 after buying an additional 117,287 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $366.81 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $373.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $286.10 and its 200-day moving average is $234.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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