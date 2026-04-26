Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.42% of Analog Devices worth $13,802,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on ADI to $425 (from $400) and reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong margins and pricing power — a clear fundamental endorsement that can support higher share valuations. Bank of America Raises ADI PT to $425

Bank of America raised its price target on ADI to $425 (from $400) and reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong margins and pricing power — a clear fundamental endorsement that can support higher share valuations. Positive Sentiment: ADI was highlighted as one of "4 Solid Stocks" amid an S&P 500 record close, reflecting favorable industry/earnings momentum for select tech names — positive sentiment that can attract inflows. 4 Solid Stocks to Grab

ADI was highlighted as one of "4 Solid Stocks" amid an S&P 500 record close, reflecting favorable industry/earnings momentum for select tech names — positive sentiment that can attract inflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted ADI outperformed the broader market in the latest session (reported intraday/close gains), indicating periodic investor buying interest and momentum. ADI Beats Stock Market Upswing

Recent market commentary noted ADI outperformed the broader market in the latest session (reported intraday/close gains), indicating periodic investor buying interest and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices will report Q2 FY2026 results on May 20 (pre-market) and host a conference call — a near-term catalyst that often increases volatility as investors position ahead of results. Q2 FY2026 Results Date

Analog Devices will report Q2 FY2026 results on May 20 (pre-market) and host a conference call — a near-term catalyst that often increases volatility as investors position ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: Media and retail interest in ADI has risen (multiple "most searched" / watchlist articles), which can boost short‑term volume but doesn't guarantee sustained price direction. Investors Heavily Search ADI

Media and retail interest in ADI has risen (multiple "most searched" / watchlist articles), which can boost short‑term volume but doesn't guarantee sustained price direction. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary (MarketBeat piece on Texas Instruments) points to strong data-center demand benefiting semiconductor peers; ADI may benefit indirectly from broader industry tailwinds but the article focuses on TI. TI Surges; Sector Context

Sector commentary (MarketBeat piece on Texas Instruments) points to strong data-center demand benefiting semiconductor peers; ADI may benefit indirectly from broader industry tailwinds but the article focuses on TI. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the latest report appears to show 0 shares (and a 0.0 days-to-cover) — likely a reporting anomaly and not a meaningful signal on positioning.

Short-interest data in the latest report appears to show 0 shares (and a 0.0 days-to-cover) — likely a reporting anomaly and not a meaningful signal on positioning. Neutral Sentiment: General coverage pieces listing ADI as a large-cap to watch provide additional visibility but are not new fundamental news. 2 Large-Cap Stocks Worth Investigating

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $3,181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,392,163.64. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $399.57 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.73 and a 52-week high of $408.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.53 and a 200 day moving average of $294.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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