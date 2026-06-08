Vestcor Inc Buys 65,351 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company's stock.

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Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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