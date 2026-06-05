Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 11,156 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $523.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $853.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on AMD to $665, citing rising CPU demand tied to expanding agentic AI and continued strength in AMD’s AI infrastructure exposure.

Barclays raised its price target on AMD to $665, citing rising CPU demand tied to expanding agentic AI and continued strength in AMD’s AI infrastructure exposure. Positive Sentiment: TSMC said AI chip demand is likely to outstrip supply for years, reinforcing the bullish backdrop for chipmakers like AMD that benefit from sustained data-center and AI spending.

TSMC said AI chip demand is likely to outstrip supply for years, reinforcing the bullish backdrop for chipmakers like AMD that benefit from sustained data-center and AI spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has highlighted strong investor and analyst support for AMD after its latest earnings beat, with revenue growth still running well above year-ago levels.

Recent commentary has highlighted strong investor and analyst support for AMD after its latest earnings beat, with revenue growth still running well above year-ago levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted AMD’s strong multi-week rally and trading near highs, but also warned the stock may be overbought, which can lead to near-term volatility.

Several articles noted AMD’s strong multi-week rally and trading near highs, but also warned the stock may be overbought, which can lead to near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom’s softer-than-expected AI guidance sparked a sell-off across AI-linked chip stocks, dragging AMD lower as traders questioned whether AI spending is accelerating as fast as hoped.

Broadcom’s softer-than-expected AI guidance sparked a sell-off across AI-linked chip stocks, dragging AMD lower as traders questioned whether AI spending is accelerating as fast as hoped. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded AMD from strong-buy to hold, adding to pressure alongside reports that Cathie Wood’s ARK funds trimmed AMD while increasing Nvidia exposure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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