WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,450 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $411.92 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $331.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.41.

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

More Cadence Design Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $10,377,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,210,385. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $337,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 127,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,058,999.14. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,046 shares of company stock valued at $65,830,801. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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