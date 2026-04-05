Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI - Free Report) by 483.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Masimo were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 18.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,516 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company's stock.

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Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $125.94 and a 52-week high of $179.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial cut Masimo from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Masimo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $181.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MASI

Masimo Profile

Masimo NASDAQ: MASI is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company's flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo's portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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