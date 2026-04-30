Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 36,162 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,315 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 36,162 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Target were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $127.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.03. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Target's payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

See Also

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