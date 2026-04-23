West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,056 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after buying an additional 7,736,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $130,250,000 after buying an additional 6,922,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $326.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.77, a P/E/G ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Intel to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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