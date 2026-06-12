Xponance LLC Acquires 152,351 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Xponance LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,315 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 152,351 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $30,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE T opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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