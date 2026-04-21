Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 153,661 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 310.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 153,661 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $61,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $366.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $390.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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