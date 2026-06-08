FY2026 EPS Estimates for Toro Lifted by Northland Securities

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Toro in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Toro's current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Toro's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTC. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered Toro from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

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Toro Stock Down 0.1%

Toro stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. Toro has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company's stock worth $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,373 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Toro by 191.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 119,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $11,957,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,824,327.90. The trade was a 75.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke sold 4,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $492,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $268,777.60. This trade represents a 64.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Toro's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

Key Toro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Toro this week:

About Toro

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

Further Reading

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