MainStreet Bank Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

MainStreet Bank NASDAQ: MNSB executives highlighted improving profitability trends, a continued focus on balance sheet and funding cost management, and disciplined credit performance during the company’s first quarter 2026 earnings webcast. Chairman and CEO Jeff Dick was joined by CFO Alex Vari and Chief Lending Officer Tom Floyd to discuss quarterly results and outlook, with analyst questions coming from Chris Marinac, Director of Research.

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Market backdrop and branch-light strategy

Dick opened with a view of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, describing it as a diverse economic region supported by universities, tourism, data centers, medical facilities, and Fortune 500 companies. He cited local metrics including median household income “up $10,000 year-over-year” to $135,000, an average home listing price of $831,000, and median days on market moving from 29 to 30 days. He also referenced Federal Reserve economic data from December 2025 indicating 684,000 government employees in the D.C. metro area.

Dick said the company has “hover[ed] around that $2.2 billion total asset mark” over the past two years while focusing on “smart balance sheet management,” including efforts to replace higher-cost funding. He noted that as a community business bank in the Washington, D.C. market, MainStreet’s “ongoing funding costs may very well remain a little higher” than peers nationally.

He also discussed MainStreet’s “branch-light strategy,” connecting it to the early adoption of remote deposit capture following the Check 21 Act. Dick said the bank now hosts more customers on its Remote Deposit Capture solution “than any bank our size in the country served by our core processor.”

In terms of physical expansion, Dick said the company recently expanded into Middleburg, Virginia, opening its seventh branch in early February and holding a grand opening on April 8. He said the Middleburg team has “already accumulated over $100 million of low-cost core deposits.”

Quarterly performance: margin expansion and EPS growth

Vari said the first quarter of 2026 was “defined by execution.” He reported earnings per share of $0.48, attributing the result to “disciplined share repurchases” alongside a 5% increase in net interest income after credit provision. Vari said net interest margin improved to 3.47%, while return on average assets was 0.76% and return on tangible common equity was 7.58%.

Vari noted results included a “non-recurring $685,000 loss on an Other Real Estate Owned disposition.” He said the company remains focused on efficiency and has “positioned ourselves for earnings growth in future quarters.”

On liquidity, Vari described MainStreet’s position as a “fortress,” stating that the secured available line increased $76 million during the quarter to $663 million. He added that liquidity facilities cover “over 42%” of the deposit portfolio.

Funding costs, deposit repricing, and interest-rate positioning

Vari said net interest margin has expanded and pointed to a core net interest margin of 3.54%. He also discussed one-time items affecting reported margin over recent quarters, including a $1.3 million interest recovery in Q2 2025 from a non-performing asset and interest reversals in the past three quarters related to a “small handful of loans” being worked through. He said the average reported net interest margin across the last five quarters was 3.50%, tracking closely to core performance.

Discussing interest-rate risk, Vari said the bank has “effectively neutralized” balance sheet interest-rate exposure. He outlined the asset and liability sensitivity, noting that over one-third of the loan portfolio is variable-rate or will reprice in the next six months, while 87% of time deposits are scheduled to reprice ratably over the next 12 months. He also referenced an “aggressive repricing strategy for variable deposits” and “robust floors across the loan portfolio.”

Vari said the company’s deposit mix reflects its business customer-focused strategy. Over the last five quarters, he said the bank grew deposits while lowering overall cost by 64 basis points. Over the past 12 months, he noted the FOMC lowered rates by 75 basis points, and during that period the bank increased interest-bearing deposits to 42% of the portfolio while the yield on those deposits dropped 79 basis points. Vari said the bank’s funding beta for the rate-reduction cycle has been 67%.

With the Fed forecast shifting to a flat rate outlook, Vari said the bank still sees opportunities to lower funding costs by repricing maturing CDs, though he expects the pace to slow due to competition and uncertain economic conditions. He added that as the yield curve steepens, the bank sees a potential path to margin expansion through deposit optimization on the short end, along with loan repricing and new loan growth that “tends to be on the 5-year part of the curve.”

Expense discipline and share repurchases

Vari said the company has been “diligent with expense control” and expects to maintain that momentum. He also stated that loan growth expectations for 2026 are 3% to 5%.

On capital management, Vari said that over the last two quarters the bank repurchased more than 482,000 shares, resulting in $0.30 per share accretion. He said the board will consider future buyback programs “when appropriate.” In response to a later question about whether the bank would maintain an aggressive buyback while the stock trades below tangible book value, management said it was in a blackout period. Dick said he did not expect “any change in trends” from what investors have seen, while Vari added the bank is “very pleased” with the current buyback plan and that the board will continue evaluating capital deployment that makes sense for shareholders.

Loan portfolio mix, credit metrics, and GovCon emphasis

Floyd said the bank saw continued loan growth “in desirable categories” while maintaining credit discipline. He reported net charge-offs of $259,000 for the quarter.

Floyd described growth in owner-occupied commercial real estate as a key theme, saying the bank has grown that category by roughly $80 million over the last year. He outlined the loan portfolio composition at quarter-end as:

30% non-owner occupied commercial real estate

25% owner-occupied commercial real estate

16% construction

13% multi-family

11% residential real estate

5% commercial and industrial

He added that nearly all of the construction portfolio has an interest reserve held at the bank and said average new loan size has remained low as the bank has grown, reflecting an emphasis on smaller opportunities.

On stress testing, Floyd said estimated worst-case stress loss increased to $69.5 million, but emphasized capital strength, including a post-stress Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11%, “well above” the 7% well-capitalized threshold. He also detailed the methodology, including loan-level testing for construction and investor commercial real estate, applying “worst-ever historical loss rates” for other categories, and marking investments and bank-owned life insurance to liquidation value.

Credit quality metrics shared on the call included classified loans at 3.09% of gross loans, non-accruals at 2.88%, and other real estate owned at 0.06%. Floyd noted most non-accruals were attributable to two relationships and said low charge-offs demonstrate the team’s focus on protecting principal while working through problem credits.

Floyd also highlighted the government contracting (GovCon) business and announced the appointment of Morgan Higgins to the bank’s board. Floyd said Higgins is a former executive director at JPMorgan Chase, where she built a government contracting lending practice in Northern Virginia, and is currently a partner at Blue Delta Capital Partners, which he described as a minority investor venture capital firm focused on the U.S. federal government market.

Floyd provided details on the GovCon portfolio, stating the bank has 30 asset-based lines of credit supported by billed receivables with $8.8 million outstanding on $71.7 million of commitments, or 12% utilization. He said the GovCon portfolio has $1.1 million in outstanding term debt, with loans amortizing rapidly and an average remaining term of 21 months. Floyd also pointed to deposits tied to the portfolio averaging $104 million, describing deposits as roughly “10 times” outstanding credit.

In the Q&A, Marinac asked about customer behavior and pipeline momentum. Floyd said optimism remains in real estate, with borrowers taking advantage of circumstances for expansion, and said the pipeline continues to show “lots of good opportunities,” including activity tied to government contracting. Management also said it is seeing deposit-side momentum and suggested that “flight to quality” dynamics can support FDIC-insured deposits during periods of uncertainty.

Asked about development along the Route 50 corridor toward Middleburg, Floyd said the bank’s acquisition and development financing is primarily “infill” inside and just outside the Beltway. He acknowledged some exposure to data center-related plans but said those opportunities often include industrial components and current uses and are “not fully dependent” on future data center development. Dick added the bank has historically favored lending closer in, referencing the Great Recession period when land and property prices inside the Beltway fell less than in more distant areas.

Management closed the call by reiterating optimism and referencing 2023 as a “banner year,” with Dick stating the objective is to return to that level of performance and beyond.

About MainStreet Bank NASDAQ: MNSB

MainStreet Bank Group, Inc NASDAQ: MNSB is the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank, a community bank headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the financial needs of individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Its core focus is on building long‐term relationships within the communities it serves.

MainStreet Bank's product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

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