NETGEAR Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

NETGEAR NASDAQ: NTGR opened fiscal 2026 with first-quarter results that management described as a “solid quarter,” highlighting record profitability metrics and continued momentum in its enterprise transformation efforts, while acknowledging near-term pressure in the consumer business tied to memory cost increases and deliberate portfolio actions.

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Q1 results: Revenue down modestly, profitability outperformed

CFO Bryan Murray said the company delivered revenue “at the high end of our guidance range,” driven by strength in ProAV managed switches within the enterprise segment. For the quarter ended March 29, 2026, NETGEAR reported revenue of $158.8 million, down 2% year-over-year and down 13% sequentially, which Murray attributed to consumer seasonality and the quarter being “nearly a week shorter than Q4.”

On profitability, Murray reported non-GAAP gross margin of 41.7%, which he called “yet another all-time high” and the “seventh consecutive quarter of sequential gross margin expansion.” He also said the quarter marked the eighth consecutive period in which non-GAAP operating margin exceeded the high end of guidance. NETGEAR posted non-GAAP operating income of $1.7 million (a 1% margin), non-GAAP net income of approximately $1.9 million, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06.

Enterprise: ProAV demand, higher mix, and OS license benefits

Management repeatedly pointed to enterprise as a key driver of both revenue stability and margin expansion. NETGEAR’s enterprise segment revenue was $83.8 million, up 5.8% year-over-year and down 6.2% sequentially. Murray said the quarter featured double-digit year-over-year end-user demand growth in the Americas and EMEA, along with year-over-year growth in both average selling prices and units for ProAV managed switches.

Enterprise represented 53% of total revenue, an improvement of 390 basis points year-over-year, which Murray said supported the company’s consolidated gross margin record. He also cited a strategic agreement to acquire a perpetual license for the operating system that powers NETGEAR’s AV managed switch line, which improved overall gross margins by roughly 150 basis points in Q1 versus the year-ago period. Enterprise gross margin reached 52.7%, up 640 basis points year-over-year, driven by demand for ProAV switches, regional mix, and the OS license acquisition.

CEO CJ Prober also emphasized progress in expanding ProAV into broadcast. He said NETGEAR’s manufacturing partner ecosystem grew by “over 50 partners in the quarter,” bringing the total to 577. Prober cited new and expanded broadcast partnerships with Clear-Com, Riedel, EVS, Ross Video, Grass Valley, and Lawo, among others, and described growing interest in ST 2110-enabled switching solutions as broadcasters transition from SDI to IP-based workflows.

Consumer: Wi-Fi 7 gains offset by service provider declines and margin-first posture

NETGEAR’s consumer segment revenue was $75.0 million, down 9.5% year-over-year and down 19.4% sequentially. Prober said the company’s “good, better, best Wi-Fi 7 lineup continues to perform well,” but added that NETGEAR is “actively optimizing this business for gross profit” amid memory challenges and continues to “harvest” the service provider business. Murray quantified that the “core” portion of the consumer business grew about 3% year-over-year, while service provider and associated products declined about 32%.

Murray noted U.S. retail softness, attributing some pressure to “aggressive promotional activity from some of our competitors.” Even so, the consumer segment’s non-GAAP gross margin improved to 29.4%, up 520 basis points year-over-year, aided by Wi-Fi 7 mix, a lower service provider mix, and improved returns experience, partially offset by increased memory costs.

NETGEAR also reported growth in recurring services. Murray said consumer conversion improved incrementally and that ASPs and renewals rose, helping lift annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 12% year-over-year to $39.7 million. The company ended the quarter with 559,000 recurring subscribers.

Memory supply, AI initiatives, FCC router rules, and restructuring

Both executives addressed DDR4 memory constraints and related pricing. Prober said the company secured “sufficient memory supply for virtually all of our 2026 production plans,” while Murray said NETGEAR has secured sufficient DDR4 supply for “nearly all” planned 2026 production. He estimated the Q1 gross margin impact from memory was about 100 basis points, and said mitigation efforts beginning in Q2 are expected to neutralize incremental cost impact in the second quarter. For the back half of the year, Murray said NETGEAR is “currently expecting a net further 200 basis point impact to our margins,” inclusive of mitigation actions and expected mix dynamics.

Murray also said NETGEAR implemented broad enterprise portfolio price increases in the “neighborhood of 5%-6%,” which he expects to help offset memory-driven cost pressures. In Q&A, Prober said the company recognizes there may be future pricing opportunity in enterprise, but is balancing that against efforts to build momentum and share, particularly in enterprise networking and security.

On operational initiatives, Prober described AI as “an accelerant” to NETGEAR’s transformation. In response to an analyst question, he said AI adoption across the engineering team is “100%,” and that the company is seeing estimated 40%-50% productivity gains, measured through metrics such as “times from code to deploy” and “pull request velocity.” Prober added that, rather than “bank those savings,” NETGEAR is using the efficiency to accelerate its roadmap and strengthen leadership in areas like ProAV. He also highlighted a company-wide AI-themed hackathon that produced 125 submissions, with some ideas already being implemented.

Prober also discussed new FCC router-related security requirements. He said that in March 2026 the FCC called for stronger safety and security standards for consumer routers, and that NETGEAR “became the first retail company to receive conditional approval” under the new regulations. Under conditional approval, Prober said, NETGEAR can launch new consumer routers and provide software updates to existing devices. He cautioned that competitors can continue selling existing products and that NETGEAR expects “normal competitive activity” in the near term, while viewing the increased emphasis on security and supply chain integrity as a medium- and long-term tailwind for trusted brands.

On cost actions, Prober said NETGEAR executed a restructuring in Q1 impacting roughly 5% of employees to help accelerate the transformation, while continuing to invest in longer-term initiatives.

Capital return and Q2 outlook

NETGEAR ended Q1 with $296.5 million in cash and short-term investments, down $26.5 million sequentially, which Murray said was primarily due to $20 million in discretionary share repurchases. The company repurchased approximately 929,000 shares at an average price of $21.53. Murray said the board added $75 million to the repurchase authorization, leaving approximately $89 million available under the updated authorization, and cited a fully diluted share count of about 28.7 million at quarter-end.

For the second quarter of 2026, Murray guided net revenue to a range of $150 million to $165 million and said service provider and related products are expected to be around $18 million, down approximately 33% year-over-year. He guided Q2 GAAP operating margin of -8.4% to -5.4% and non-GAAP operating margin of -1% to 2%. Murray also provided Q2 tax expense ranges of $800,000 to $1.8 million (GAAP) and $500,000 to $1.5 million (non-GAAP).

In Q&A on the revenue range, Murray said consumer revenue is expected to be “roughly in line” with Q1 levels, implying sequential improvement in core consumer, while the enterprise contribution to the range reflects pricing actions and potential volume offsets. He also noted that Prime Day timing could affect Q2 shipments if the event begins late in the quarter.

About NETGEAR NASDAQ: NTGR

NETGEAR, Inc NASDAQ: NTGR is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

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