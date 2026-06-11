Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 5,518 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,112 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,985,985 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,617,810,000 after purchasing an additional 785,242 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 6,106 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Up 0.4%

AAPL opened at $291.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $284.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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