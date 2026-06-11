Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,654 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $40,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,848,633 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,590,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Platform Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,863,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,985,985 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,617,810,000 after purchasing an additional 785,242 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

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Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $291.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $284.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.07 and a 12-month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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