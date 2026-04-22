Onity Group (ONIT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Onity Group to post earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $14.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $11.78. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Onity Group had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%.

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Onity Group Stock Performance

Onity Group stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 35.55 and a current ratio of 35.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Onity Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Onity Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Onity Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Onity Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Onity Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Onity Group

Institutional Trading of Onity Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the second quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Onity Group by 367.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,163 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the second quarter worth $184,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Onity Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,027 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company's stock.

Onity Group Company Profile

Onity Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONIT, is a technology company specializing in enterprise operations management software. Its platform is designed to help legal, finance, human resources and corporate services teams automate and streamline mission-critical workflows. Leveraging artificial intelligence and no-code automation tools, Onity's solutions aim to reduce manual processes, improve visibility and ensure compliance across complex organizational structures.

The company's flagship offerings include contract lifecycle management, matter management, e-billing and spend management, as well as enterprise deal management.

Further Reading

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