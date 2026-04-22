OPKO Health (OPK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $130.5140 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.76 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $926.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.49. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 198,148 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,643 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 159,652 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,842 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. Wall Street Zen lowered OPKO Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPKO Health

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

Further Reading

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