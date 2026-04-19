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Promising Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tilray Brands (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) are MarketBeat's three cannabis stocks to watch, chosen because they showed the highest dollar trading volume among cannabis equities in recent days.
  • All three are international cannabis producers/distributors involved in cultivation, processing, and sales across medical and recreational markets, giving investors exposure to a rapidly evolving industry.
  • Cannabis stocks may offer significant growth upside but carry heightened legal, regulatory, and price volatility risks, and MarketBeat highlights a potential 2026 tax‑reform "wildcard" that could materially reset valuations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tilray Brands.

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve the cannabis industry — including cultivation, processing, retail, distribution, biotechnology, and ancillary products or services. For investors, these equities offer exposure to a rapidly changing market with significant growth potential but also heightened legal, regulatory, and price volatility risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Tilray Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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