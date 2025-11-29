Free Trial
Promising Healthcare Stocks To Consider - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights seven high-dollar-volume Healthcare stocks to watch: Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, Intuitive Surgical, Hims & Hers Health, McKesson, HCA Healthcare, and Medtronic.
  • These picks span multiple sub-sectors — pharmaceuticals, medical devices, insurers, telehealth, distributors and hospitals — offering both growth potential and defensive demand characteristics.
  • Investors should note sector-specific risks such as regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and reimbursement changes, which can materially affect valuations despite steady healthcare demand.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, Intuitive Surgical, Hims & Hers Health, McKesson, HCA Healthcare, and Medtronic are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in delivering medical products and services — including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals and clinics, and health insurers. Investors view them as a sector that can offer both growth and defensive characteristics due to steady demand for healthcare, while facing sector-specific risks like regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and reimbursement changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

