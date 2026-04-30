Pulmonx's (LUNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.38.

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Pulmonx Stock Down 2.4%

Pulmonx stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 67,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $96,972.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,409,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,600.73. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,265 shares of company stock valued at $140,519. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $4,312,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 556.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,268 shares of the company's stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 407,971 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 755,467 shares of the company's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 331,742 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company's flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

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