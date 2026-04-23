Q1 Earnings Estimate for EBS Issued By Benchmark

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Benchmark issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Emergent Biosolutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark analyst R. Wasserman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.50 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.08%.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent Biosolutions Trading Up 3.6%

EBS opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.35. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent Biosolutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,696,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,327,000 after acquiring an additional 250,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,382,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 237,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company's stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company's portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent's lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

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