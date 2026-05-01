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RGC Resources (RGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
RGC Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Q2 2026 earnings: RGC Resources is scheduled to report after the market close on Friday, May 8, 2026, with analysts forecasting $0.78 EPS and $38.20 million in revenue; a conference call is set for May 8 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Recent results and valuation: In its last quarter (Feb. 5) RGC missed EPS estimates ($0.47 vs. $0.52) while beating revenue expectations ($30.26M vs. $28.21M); the stock has a market cap of $236.16M and a trailing PE of 18.33.
  • Dividend and yield: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2175 per share (ex-dividend Apr. 17, paid May 1), implying an annualized $0.87 dividend and a ~3.8% yield with a payout ratio of 70.16%.
  • Five stocks we like better than RGC Resources.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.21 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 13.11%.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.52. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. RGC Resources's payout ratio is 70.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 200.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 80.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,816 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 440.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,821 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGCO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc NASDAQ: RGCO is a natural gas distribution and transmission company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia. Through its regulated subsidiaries, the company provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across northern West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland. RGC Resources focuses on maintaining a safe and efficient local pipeline network to ensure reliable supply to its service areas.

The company operates two primary business segments: distribution and transmission.

Read More

Earnings History for RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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