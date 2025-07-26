Top Digital Media Stocks To Consider - July 26th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute and monetize content through online channels such as streaming platforms, social networks, digital publishers and advertising networks. These firms generate revenue from subscriptions, advertising sales, licensing deals and e-commerce, and their stock performance often hinges on user engagement, subscriber growth and technological innovation. Investors buy digital media stocks to gain exposure to the fast-growing digital entertainment, information and advertising ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.05. 7,032,735 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,650,496. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.74. 2,052,034 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,126. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.86. 2,602,172 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,118. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here