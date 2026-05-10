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Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and BorgWarner were identified by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the top electric vehicle stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • Tesla (TSLA) is highlighted as more than just an EV maker, with businesses spanning automotive sales, regulatory credits, supercharging, insurance, and energy storage/generation.
  • Rivian (RIVN) focuses on consumer EVs like the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, while BorgWarner (BWA) supplies components and systems across combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles, making it an EV supply-chain play.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and BorgWarner are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, supply chain, charging infrastructure, or support services for electric vehicles (EVs). For stock market investors, the term typically refers to companies whose business prospects are tied to the growth of the EV industry, including automakers, battery makers, and EV-related technology firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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