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Top Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights seven shipping stocks to watch — Viking (VIK), Frontline (FRO), Almonty Industries (ALM), Golar LNG (GLNG), Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Pitney Bowes (PBI), and Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) — which posted the highest dollar trading volume among shipping names recently.
  • The article warns the shipping sector is highly cyclical and volatile, with revenues and share prices driven by global trade volumes, freight/charter rates, vessel supply and scrapping, fuel and regulatory costs, and geopolitical swings.
  • Notable company highlights include Viking, a passenger-cruise operator with a 92-ship fleet (81 river vessels and 9 ocean ships), alongside specialized players like LNG-focused Golar and tanker operator Scorpio Tankers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Viking.

Viking, Frontline, Almonty Industries, Golar LNG, Scorpio Tankers, Pitney Bowes, and Okeanis Eco Tankers are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or provide services to cargo vessels and maritime logistics (including container lines, bulk carriers, tankers, and ship managers). For investors, they represent a cyclical, commodity-like exposure whose revenues and share prices are driven by global trade volumes, freight/charter rates, vessel supply and scrapping, fuel and regulatory costs, and can be highly volatile around freight-rate and geopolitical swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECO

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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